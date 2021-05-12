Tears as bail bid for Durban man accused of stabbing mom 26 times fails

A 20-year-old Durban man accused of killing his mother on May 6 says he does not remember stabbing her more than 26 times.

Uveer Jaganath failed in his attempt to get bail in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.

His mother, Jessica, was laid to rest on Saturday.

The investigating officer told the court on Monday that the Clare Estate woman was stabbed in excess of 14 times, however state prosecutor Calvin Govender said on Wednesday that a post mortem report revealed that she was stabbed more than 26 times.

According to Jaganath, he blanked out and cannot remember the alleged murder, which took place in their home on May 6.

In his affidavit presented during the bail application, Jaganath said he was a student at Varsity College and had turned 20 in custody on Friday.

He said his father fetched him from campus on May 6.

“When I arrived home, I took a shower. I cannot recall anything thereafter until I awoke in an ambulance. I have been advised that I was treated for stab wounds to my leg, stomach and injuries to my arms and hands; that police fetched me from hospital; that I was arrested and detained at Sydenham police station since Thursday,” he said.