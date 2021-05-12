SA records 2,759 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

There were also 72 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period, meaning the country is just shy of 55,000 total fatalities. To date, 54,968 deaths have been recorded across SA.

The new infections came from 37,020 tests, at a positivity rate of 7.45%.

In releasing the stats, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also confirmed that there were 1,519,734 recoveries recorded to date, at a recovery rate of 95%.

TimesLIVE