South Africa

SA records 2,759 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

12 May 2021 - 22:21 By TimesLIVE
South Africa recorded 2,759 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
South Africa recorded 2,759 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
Image: REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

There were 2,759 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections since the coronavirus outbreak past the 1.6 million mark.

There were also 72 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period, meaning the country is just shy of 55,000 total fatalities. To date, 54,968 deaths have been recorded across SA.

The new infections came from 37,020 tests, at a positivity rate of 7.45%.

In releasing the stats, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also confirmed that there were 1,519,734 recoveries recorded to date, at a recovery rate of 95%.

TimesLIVE

