Cape Town gets a boost in its campaign to dispel vaccination myths

Scepticism about the safety of Covid-19 vaccines and whether it is even necessary to vaccinate against the coronavirus have become hot topics of conversation lately, as vaccination campaigns intensify in different parts of the world.

Warnings about possible blood clots brought more fear and worry, while conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccines continue to rage.

But authorities in Cape Town have now launched an awareness campaign to debunk misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccination — thanks to a multimillion-rand donation by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), which will help cities around the world to reach vulnerable groups, including transgender people and the homeless.

Cape Town is one of 18 cities that have benefited from the $900,000 (about R12.73m) grant that’s been distributed to different cities across the world to support equitable vaccine planning and rollout, including Guadalajara in Mexico, Fortaleza in Brazil, Harare in Zimbabwe, Kampala in Uganda, Kigali in Rwanda and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, among others.