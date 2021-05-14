Cele admits DNA backlogs are severe but are being addressed

Police minister Bheki Cele addressed the severe backlogs at the SAPS Forensic Science laboratories during the release of the quarterly crime statistics on Friday afternoon.

“Forensic [cases] like murder and rape are not easily resolved. There is a backlog of [208,291] cases. We believe we have turned it around,” he said.

In April, the chief specialist at the Gauteng Forensic Pathology Service’s southern cluster, Prof Jeanine Vellema, said the backlogs in toxicology tests had existed as long as 10 years.

Cele said they had a target to clear the backlogs within 18 months.

In his address, Cele said the delays had been severe, but that 42% of dockets for crimes committed against women and children that had been outstanding for over a year had now been finalised.