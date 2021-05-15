'I love you my child': Emotions run high at memorial for murder victim Yolandi Botes

On Saturday, two banners bearing a picture of Botes and the words “Justice For Yolandi” were placed side by side on the white fence at the home.

Mourners had a chance to write condolence messages on the two banners. “I love you my child,” read a message from Botes’ mother, Ria, on one banner.

Bouquets of flowers with candles lay on the grass. Several close friends and community members were seen hugging and comforting each other as they gently wiped their tears.

The family of Botes, including two of her children, sat weeping under a gazebo at the gate of the family home. Many were seen wearing pink “Justice For Yolandi” masks and T-shirts.

Botes’ sister, Mariska Oosthuizen, said the family was taking her death “very hard”.

“One can’t think that someone could be so cruel. No-one deserves such a brutal murder. It is not easy for the family and we didn’t imagine that something like this could happen to our family. It is like something from a movie or book.

“My mother is taking it very hard. You lie awake at night and wonder why someone would do something like this to your child. Was she at the wrong place at the wrong time?

“I can’t think of anyone that would hate her so much; it doesn’t make sense to me,” Oosthuizen said.