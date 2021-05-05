Justice for Miguel Louw, even though judge shows his killer ‘mercy’

Three years after the boy was lured to his death, his killer has been sentenced and his family has ‘found justice’

When her son’s killer was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday, Raylene Louw, the mother of Miguel, who went missing and whose decomposed body was later found, wasn’t present in the Durban high court.



She is now living in Pretoria and her sister, Tashmin Dos Santos, said the move was prompted by a need for a “change of scenery” because of the toll Miguel’s death has had on her...