IN QUOTES | Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo denies influencing awarding of tenders

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo denied having an influence in the awarding of tenders during his testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.

Makhubo testified about money flows and tenders awarded between 2008 and 2018 during his tenure as ANC Johannesburg regional treasurer. IT company EOH is alleged to have donated millions to the city in exchange for tenders.

Makhubo denied this, saying donations did not guarantee tenders and the city's dealings with donors were transparent. Asked by evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson whether the public was made aware of the donors, the mayor said the city disclosed this information to the ANC structures during meetings.

He was also quizzed about his business partner Patrick Makhubedu sending him e-mails about pending tenders relating to EOH in the city.

Here are six telling quotes from his testimony:

Donations were transparent

“We go to the private sector to ask for business so we can self sustain. We send proposals and they are transparent, so it should be appropriate ... This was a private matter between the government and the organisation until now that we must disclose donations above R100,000. Previously, whoever donated was kept a secret.”

Donating does not guarantee business with the city

“Whether you win the tender does not depend on whether you fund the ANC or not. There are lots of businesses having transactions and businesses in the city, but if they don't fund the ANC, that doesn't work against them.”