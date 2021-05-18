SIU to probe East London Industrial Development Zone ‘corruption’

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said on Tuesday it would investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ) in the Eastern Cape.

The investigation will focus on management of the infrastructure maintenance and renewals fund (IMRF) and the appropriation of the funds of the IMRF to the tune of R30m.

The SIU will look at transactions between January 1 2011 and May 14 2021 and any others connecting people or entities involved in the investigation.

It will also scrutinise the management or appropriation of funds from the department of trade & industry amounting to R21m, and the appropriation of funds earmarked for the IMRF for other purposes plus a settlement paid to a former CFO of the ELIDZ.

The SIU said ELIDZ charged the former CFO with misconduct in November 2013 and later allegedly paid a settlement without a disciplinary hearing.