Kusile free-for-all exposed: How Eskom 'crooks siphoned' millions from project

Millions of rands in unnecessary contracts, a spending spree on furniture, and even a donation to a foundation chaired by former president Jacob Zuma's fiancé — today the Sunday Times brings you the inside story of the free-for-all that saw costs for Eskom's half-completed and behind-schedule Kusile power station spiral to R161.4bn.



A revealing series of investigative reports by law firm Bowmans, obtained by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, paints a picture of a spending frenzy overseen by top Eskom executives, some of whom are now facing fraud and corruption charges...