Advocacy groups launch website to document stories of Life Esidimeni victims

The stories of 144 mentally ill patients who died after being transferred from Life Esidimeni healthcare facilities to NGOs are being kept alive.

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), Section27 and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday launched the Life Esidimeni online memorial and advocacy project.

Author Harriet Perlman said the website was an ongoing memorial and advocacy project for the families who lost loved ones in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

“It's a story of unimaginable horror and hardship, tenacity ... of ordinary people. It demonstrates the power of people to find strength in one another, organise and fight back. We need everyone in this country to see the story of what happened, how it happened, and why,” Perlman said.

She said families of those who died in the tragedy were still seeking answers.

“The website tries to capture what happened by building a story with words and pictures. It’s a story of loved ones who died in the care of the public health system, from neglect and starvation. It was a system meant to protect them. Then it’s a story of the families left behind.”