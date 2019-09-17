‘Not enough evidence’ to prosecute Life Esidimeni deaths: NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday that there was insufficient evidence to bring charges in 144 cases it investigated over the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

As such, an inquest into the deaths of the patients will be heard by a Pretoria high court judge.

"After careful consideration of all the facts, reports and available information, acting director of public prosecutions, advocate George Baloyi, decided that a formal and joint inquest into all deaths related to the Esidimeni tragedy be held in the high court of Pretoria before a judge," said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

She said an arbitration inquiry into the Life Esidimeni tragedy was established following recommendations in a report by the health ombudsman. The report detailed findings into a probe to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths of mentally ill patients.