Teacher filmed 'slapping grade R pupil' suspended
Parents' protest makes Gauteng education act
20 May 2021 - 10:57
It took a protest by parents to get the department of education in Gauteng to suspend a teacher who was filmed while allegedly meting out corporal punishment to a grade R pupil.
The incident took place at Nchuncheko Primary School in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Tuesday. The teacher will face disciplinary proceedings on Monday.
In a five-second video that went viral on social media, the teacher can be seen allegedly slapping the five-year-old boy at least four times on the head.
