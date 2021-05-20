Teacher filmed 'slapping grade R pupil' suspended

It took a protest by parents to get the department of education in Gauteng to suspend a teacher who was filmed while allegedly meting out corporal punishment to a grade R pupil.

The incident took place at Nchuncheko Primary School in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Tuesday. The teacher will face disciplinary proceedings on Monday.

In a five-second video that went viral on social media, the teacher can be seen allegedly slapping the five-year-old boy at least four times on the head.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.