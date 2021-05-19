Corporal punishment practised in Limpopo, especially by older teachers

More than 20 years after corporal punishment was outlawed, teachers are still practising it at schools.

This was the submission made by Mamahlodi Masipa, child protection manager at Save the Children in Limpopo, to an SA Human Rights Commission hearing on bullying, corporal punishment and sex between educators and pupils at schools in Limpopo.

Masipa said the non-profit organisation, in separate interactions with pupils and teachers, also found that there was a lot of bullying happening in schools. She said apart from corporal punishment, gangsterism was rife, there was substance abuse, sexual harassment and abuse at schools.

“Bullying is at the top of the list and teachers are continuing to use corporal punishment,” she said.

Masipa said in their interactions with teachers, it seemed there was not a lot of training of educators in terms of positive discipline. She said teachers explained why they practised corporal punishment, even though it was unlawful.

“We find that usually educators post-1994 are sort of accepting of the fact that corporal punishment is not part of the way they should discipline children.