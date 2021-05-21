Experts say aiming for the moving target of Covid-19 herd immunity may be unrealistic, potentially requiring an annual global booster vaccine to fend off emerging variants.

This emerged during a panel discussion hosted by leading managed care provider and medical scheme administrator Agility Health on Wednesday.

Prof Alex van den Heever, health and social security systems specialist at Wits University's School of Governance, said many governments were targeting herd immunity, but that this was unachievable in the same way it was unachievable for flu.

“We are starting [the South African Covid-19 vaccine rollout] in May, and we should have started in January or February. So, it is good that we are rolling out, but it does have consequences that we are rolling out this late,” said Van den Heever, reflecting on the local and global handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the vaccine rollout and crucial lessons for the third wave and beyond.

Dr Jacques Snyman, clinical development expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia, said while the contexts of vaccine rollout are very different between, for example SA and Singapore, there were lessons to be drawn from the Southeast Asian nation despite it being an island that has simpler logistics to manage.

“What we can learn from them is the speed of decision-making. For instance, when should lockdown be implemented, and the science applied to the decision-making? What is key for me, is that a decision must be made. You cannot postpone a decision during a pandemic,” Snyman said.

Regarding the local delays in securing vaccines, Van den Heever said a number of bilateral agreements were not entered into in 2020 on the basis of cost.

“A number of us did analyses of the costs of the complete vaccination programme. The costs ranged from R7.5bn to reach what was understood as herd immunity at that point, to about R15bn,” he said.