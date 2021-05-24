COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Total number of people vaccinated under Sisonke Programme almost at 500,000 mark: Health department

May 24 2021 - 14:46

Liquor traders want to meet Ramaphosa ahead of possible booze sales ban

Anxious liquor traders want to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the best response to the rising number of Covid-19 infections ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban.

The National Liquor Traders Council and the Liquor Traders Association of SA are worried that another ban could be implemented.

Lucky Ntimane, convener of the liquor traders council, said in a letter to Ramaphosa that they would like to find sustainable solutions and support government efforts to combat the pandemic in every way possible.