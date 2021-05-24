Police shooting: Manhunt launched for suspects in VW Polo who shot two cops

A brazen attack on the police in Gauteng in the early hours of Monday, during which one officer was killed and a second wounded, has sparked a high-profile manhunt for the suspects.

SA's national police commissioner, Gen Khehla Sitole, said he wants swift arrests.

The shooting took place in the Boschkop area of Gauteng at about 1am, said Brig Vish Naidoo.

Two constables were on patrol when they spotted a white VW Polo without registration plates. They were travelling in the vicinity of the N4 highway near the Solomon Mahlangu on-ramp.

“The members ordered the driver of the VW Polo to stop and thereafter approached the vehicle on foot.