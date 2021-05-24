South Africa

Soweto cop found guilty of trying to frame traffic cop after seatbelt fine

24 May 2021 - 10:23
A warrant officer stationed at the Dobsonville police station was caught driving in his private vehicle in the Tzaneen area without his seatbelt fastened. File image.
A Soweto-based police officer who tried to frame a traffic officer for culpable homicide and who demanded a bribe for the docket to disappear has been convicted of corruption.

Warrant officer Nilos Butifana Maholobela was found guilty when he appeared in the Tzaneen magistrate’s court on Friday.

Police spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said Maholobela, who was stationed at the Dobsonville police station, had been caught driving in his private vehicle in the Tzaneen area without his seatbelt fastened.

The traffic officer who had stopped him gave him a fine.

“Instead of paying the fine, the accused decided to retaliate by pinning a case of culpable homicide he was investigating on the traffic official who issued the summons against him. He also [later] demanded R10,000 gratification to make the docket disappear,” said Maluleke.

The traffic officer turned to the Hawks for help.

They investigated the claims and subsequently arrested Maholobela.

He is due back in court on June 4 for sentencing.

