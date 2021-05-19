Constables in court for bribery and stealing home brew in hard lockdown

Two police officers who arrested a woman for possession of homemade booze during the hard lockdown last year have been arrested for fraud.

The two constables were arrested in Khutsong, on the West Rand, on Tuesday for allegedly demanding a R2,500 bribe, and for taking the pineapple alcohol and not checking it in at the police station.

The incident happened last year during lockdown, when the sale of alcohol was prohibited.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola said a 35-year-old female constable, together with a 33-year-old male constable, were facing corruption charges. Cola said the two constables, attached to the Khutsong SAPS visible policing unit, were on their own route when they saw someone carrying pineapple beer last year.

The two cops allegedly went into a household in Khayalethu Section where they found the suspect with her family members.

Cola said the two police found pineapple beer inside buckets at the home, confiscated the liquor and arrested the woman.

“The allegation is that the police officers demanded R2,500 to let the complainant go. The police then drove back to the complainant's house where the complainant allegedly gave R2,500 to the two police officers. Further to the cash the police allegedly left with pineapple liquor, of which they never booked the liquor or the buckets in the police station,” said Cola.

After an Ipid investigation, the pair was arrested. They are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE