South Africa

Triple murder in Delft, Cape Town; child among those wounded

26 May 2021 - 08:32 By TimesLIVE
A 22-year-old woman and two men, aged 39 and 28, were killed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Anti-Gang Unit detectives are probing a triple murder and two attempted murder cases after a shooting in Leiden, Delft, on Tuesday evening.

Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspects opened fire just after 7pm.

A 22-year-old woman and two men, aged 39 and 28, died on the scene.

A 13-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman sustained serious gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital.

“The incident is believed to be gangrelated. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111,” said Potelwa.

TimesLIVE

