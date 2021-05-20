Revealed: Charl Kinnear's first meeting with gangster accused of trying to kill him

However, Kinnear did not contact Adonis on August 28 and instead asked AGU commander Lt-Gen Andre Lincoln to interview the gangster on October 9.

On that day, said Shaw, Lincoln met Adonis at the AGU's Faure base and the gangster asked that his girlfriend, Amaal Jantjies, be present. Jantjies is now Adonis's co-accused in the hand-grenade case, and Shaw's affidavit was handed in during her bail application.

During the meeting with Lincoln, Adonis said he had information about the murder of Sgt Donovan Prins in Lavender Hill in June 2019.

“In exchange, he wanted the charges against him to be withdrawn or that he be released on bail in the gang-related matter involving multiple attempted murder charges executed against rival gang members,” said Shaw.

Shaw said Lincoln told Leukes to contact the prosecutor in Adonis's case, Blaine Lazarus, and ask him to come to the base. Lazarus is also the prosecutor in the case against Jantjies and Adonis.

Lazarus’s heads of argument, also handed in to court on Tuesday, say Lincoln asked him about the possibility of withdrawing charges against Adonis or releasing him on bail.

Shaw said Lazarus rejected the request, but later that evening Adonis and Jantjies supplied the AGU with an address in Delft where police found a Browning pistol with live rounds in its magazine. They arrested Beyondstin “Problems” Joseph but it was later established the firearm was not used to murder Prins.