WATCH | A ‘warrior’ on the field, a ‘flower’ off the field: Lindani Myeni remembered by former captain

Clear morning light spills onto the deep frown Thokozani “Twin” Mdluli wears while he sits on the spectator stands nestled between Empangeni Rhinos Rugby club’s field-side trees.

Now a coach for the club, Mdluli can count his fair share of blood, sweat and tears from battles past during his time on the club’s senior side.

Many of those years where spent on the field with Lindani Myeni, who was killed by police officers in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 14.

“On the field of play Lindani was a warrior. You could trust him. If he saw that you were down he’d come to you and pick you up and say, ‘Let’s go, let’s play’. He was a warrior,” Mdluli says.