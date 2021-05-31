Mbalula and Maimane condemn video of alleged fake ‘traffic cop’ assaulting driver
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned the actions of an alleged “fake cop” who was caught on camera assaulting a driver.
In a now-viral video, the man dressed in what appears to be a traffic officer’s uniform can be seen assaulting the driver, allegedly in Hartbeespoort, north of Johannesburg.
The driver was in a car with a woman whose voice can be heard while she recorded the video.
It is unclear what started the incident, but the man in uniform can also be seen taking out a gun after slapping the driver.
“You son of a b****, go. Go!” the man is heard saying.
The video drew outrage from the public, and Mbalula asked for details about the incident so he can investigate the matter.
“We will investigate, but he is not a cop. This is a thug”, said Mbalula.
Gauteng traffic police (GTP) said they do not operate in the area where the alleged assault took place.
“GTP does not have operations in that area. The victims are requested to open a case with the police for investigation,” it said.
The problem is when does one know it's fake Cops.— GTP Gauteng Traffic Police (@GTP_Traffstats) May 30, 2021
In reality , not winding down the window fully, request to see appointment card is basic first step to check.
ALL OFDICERS MUST WEAR NAME TAGS AND HAVE APPOINTMENT CARDS.
Call 10111 to report Noncompliant / suspect bogus cops.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said it was investigating the matter to establish if the man in the video was a traffic officer.
“This is nothing but an act of pure criminality and thuggery. Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and deserves the strongest censure.
“Some information has been obtained but the corporation is following all leads to obtain more details and verify,” said the RTMC.
Weighing in on the matter, One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane said the conduct of the man in uniform was unacceptable and called for authorities to take legal action.
“There are certain lines that must not be crossed by professionals who are entrusted with weapons, entrusted with a duty to protect and to serve. At this point the only issue of concern is the clear abuse of power,” said Maimane.
We don’t need professionals with guns who can “lose their cool”.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 30, 2021
The consequences of that has often been the death of citizens.