Mbalula and Maimane condemn video of alleged fake ‘traffic cop’ assaulting driver

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned the actions of an alleged “fake cop” who was caught on camera assaulting a driver.

In a now-viral video, the man dressed in what appears to be a traffic officer’s uniform can be seen assaulting the driver, allegedly in Hartbeespoort, north of Johannesburg.

The driver was in a car with a woman whose voice can be heard while she recorded the video.

It is unclear what started the incident, but the man in uniform can also be seen taking out a gun after slapping the driver.

“You son of a b****, go. Go!” the man is heard saying.

The video drew outrage from the public, and Mbalula asked for details about the incident so he can investigate the matter.

“We will investigate, but he is not a cop. This is a thug”, said Mbalula.