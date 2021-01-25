Here's how a new law to make sure motorists are '100% sober' could affect you

“We are going to sign into law this year 0% alcohol. It’s no longer 0.05%, it's going to be 0.0%, meaning when you drive your car, you must be sober 100%.”

You could lose your licence if you are a serial offender

The minister said that a demerit system would be implemented this year that could bring harsh punishment for those who have repeatedly broken the law.

“Aarto [the Administrative Adjudication of Traffic Offences Act] is also going to improve this year. We are going to implement the demerit system [so that] when you commit a number of offences you risk losing your driver's licence.”

There will be changes to getting your licence

Mbalula said that new driver's licences would be issued this year.

He said there were many “fake drivers” who shouldn't be on the road.

“The driver's licence is going to be upgraded this year. What you have now in form of plastic is going to change sometime in June. We will introduce new security features and we are going to make it something easy to get.

“The training of motorists, in terms of the syllabus on how to conduct yourself before you get your licence, is going to be important. There are a lot of fake motorists on our roads, and people who are not supposed to be driving.”