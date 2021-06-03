South Africa

Type carefully! These 3 kinds of messages could land you with a fine or jail time

03 June 2021 - 11:00
The Cyber Crimes Bill has been signed into law.
The Cyber Crimes Bill has been signed into law.
Image: Brent Lewin

The Cyber Crimes Bill, which seeks to provide for an interim protection order, has now been signed into law.

The bill was signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and is now an act of parliament.

The bill was first introduced in 2017 and in 2018 it was passed by the National Assembly and moved on to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.

In 2020, it was finalised and eventually reached the president to be signed into law.

Among other things, the bill criminalises the distribution of “harmful” data messages on  social media apps.

Messages that could now land the offender with a fine or even see them serve jail time, include:

  • Those that incite violence or damage to property;
  • Any message that threatens people with violence or damage to property;
  • And messages that contain intimate images sent without the subject’s consent.

According to the bill, any person who violates the act is liable on conviction to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 15 years, or to both.

Cyber crimes 'on the rise' during Covid-19 lockdown, warn experts

The global Covid-19 pandemic is not only a health issue: cyber attacks are also on the rise as more and more people work from home during the ...
News
1 year ago

Werksmans Attorneys welcomed the bill, saying it would bring SA's cybersecurity laws into line with the rest of the world.

Ahmore Burger-Smidt, director and head of data-privacy practice at the firm, explained that unlawful and intentional access of a computer system or computer data storage medium is also considered an offence, along with the unlawful interception of, or interference, with data.

“This creates a broad ambit for the application of the Cyber Crimes Act, which defines ‘data’ as electronic representations of information in any form,” said Burger-Smidt 

“There is no doubt that the Cyber Crimes Act will be of particular importance to electronic communications service providers and financial institutes, as it imposes obligations upon them to assist in the investigation of cyber crimes; for example, by furnishing a court with certain particulars, which may involve the handing over of data or even hardware on application.”

According to Burger-Smidt, there is also a duty on electronic communications service providers and financial institutions to report, without undue delay and where feasible, cyber offences within 72 hours of becoming aware of them.

She said failure to do so may lead to a fine not exceeding R50,000.

READ MORE

WhatsApp sues India govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy -sources

WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts ...
News
1 week ago

Information regulator consulting lawyers over new WhatsApp policy

The Information Regulator SA is seeking legal advice after writing to WhatsApp LLC to ask it to revise the privacy policy in SA to the standard used ...
News
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | Remember that WhatsApp privacy policy? Here’s what happens if you don’t accept it by this weekend

Are you still using Telegram and Signal?
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  2. Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come South Africa
  3. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  4. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  5. Cuts to social grants will be disastrous for our children — experts South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...