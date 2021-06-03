Type carefully! These 3 kinds of messages could land you with a fine or jail time

The Cyber Crimes Bill, which seeks to provide for an interim protection order, has now been signed into law.

The bill was signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and is now an act of parliament.

The bill was first introduced in 2017 and in 2018 it was passed by the National Assembly and moved on to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.

In 2020, it was finalised and eventually reached the president to be signed into law.

Among other things, the bill criminalises the distribution of “harmful” data messages on social media apps.

Messages that could now land the offender with a fine or even see them serve jail time, include:

Those that incite violence or damage to property;

Any message that threatens people with violence or damage to property;

And messages that contain intimate images sent without the subject’s consent.

According to the bill, any person who violates the act is liable on conviction to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 15 years, or to both.