Don a pair of mismatched socks to show support for SA's exhausted health workers

If you are wearing a pair of mismatched socks, you will be forgiven for your fashion faux pas.

In a bid to turn the spotlight on mental health issues SA's healthcare workers have been facing, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, the third annual #Socks4Docs drive is being marked on Friday.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) and Cipla have encouraged South Africans to wear mismatched socks in support of the initiative.

More than 25,000 pairs of colourful, eye catching socks will be handed out to healthcare workers, including medical professionals and students, to highlight the importance of them taking care of their mental health, and to help remove the stigma often associated with it.

The #Socks4Docs initiative was started by Australian doctor Geoff Toogood, who admitted that he was struggling with work-related stress and anxiety when he wore mismatched socks to work one day.