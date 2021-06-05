COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Stats show the third wave of Covid-19 is starting to engulf SA
June 05 2021 - 10:58
Photographing India's second Covid-19 wave
Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui discusses his experience documenting India's second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. It's a daily circuit of crematoriums, cemeteries and hospitals, capturing the struggles of a nation of 1.4 billion people.
June 05 2021 - 10:39
Social development minister admits ending Covid-19 grant will fuel hunger
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has admitted that terminating relief programmes, including the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, will increase hunger, exacerbate social and political stress and slow down economic recovery.
June 05 2021 - 10:15
More stats show the third wave of Covid-19 is starting to engulf SA
The new R number, as of May 27, emerges in a bulletin from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, which is notified of every confirmed case of Covid-19.
The figure of 1.33 is based on new cases, but R is also calculated using data on hospital admissions and deaths in hospital.
June 05 2021 - 10:03
Australia's Victoria state reports five new Covid-19 cases, Delta cluster grows
Australia's second-most populous state Victoria on Saturday reported a small increase in locally acquired Covid-19 cases as authorities hunted for the source of a highly infectious variant that has been detected in a new cluster.
June 05 2021 - 09:10
Australia's Victoria state reports five new Covid-19 cases, Delta cluster grows
Australia's second-most populous state Victoria on Saturday reported a small increase in locally acquired Covid-19 cases as authorities hunted for the source of a highly infectious variant that has been detected in a new cluster.
Five new local cases were reported, taking Victoria's total to 70 in the latest outbreak, including one recovered case, as the state capital Melbourne entered its second weekend of a hard lockdown, due to end on June 10. Curbs were eased for the rest of the state on Friday.
Saturday's count was up from four new locally acquired cases on Friday.
Authorities on Friday were alarmed after detecting the highly infectious Delta Covid-19 virus variant for the first time in Australia, sparking concerns cases could spike.
Reuters
June 05 2021 - 09:05
India's capital preparing to deal with Covid-19 peak of 37,000 cases - minister
India's capital city is preparing to deal with a coronavirus infection peak of 37,000 cases a day in future, its chief minister said on Saturday as he also announced a partial easing of a lockdown.
New Delhi is also preparing for oxygen storage capacity of 420 tons, and will set up genome sequencing labs to study coronavirus variants, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a web news conference.
Reuters
June 05 2021 - 09:00
Taiwan reports more than 500 new domestic Covid-19 cases
Taiwan reported 511 new domestic Covid-19 cases on Saturday, including 35 cases added to totals for recent days as authorities readjust infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.
That was up from the 472 domestic infections reported on Friday.
Reuters
04 June 2022 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/0oq3qDCha4— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 4, 2021