Six Durban temples robbed of priceless artefacts in one week

Six Hindu temples in Durban have been robbed of priceless artefacts and idols in the past week.

The robberies have prompted the SA Hindu Maha Sabha — the body that governs Hindus in SA — to offer a R10,000 reward for any information relating to the crimes.

Maha Sabha president Ashwin Trikamjee told TimesLIVE that temples had been targeted in several areas, including in Isipingo, south of Durban, Phoenix to the north, and on the north coast.

“We've come to the conclusion that there is a market out there for brass, as these artefacts and murthis [idols] are made from brass. It can only be scrap metal dealers who [are] buying the stolen items.