South Africa

Three dead, six injured in petrol station shooting in Orkney

08 June 2021 - 22:27
Three people were shot dead at an Engen petrol station in Orkney on Monday night.
Three people were shot dead at an Engen petrol station in Orkney on Monday night.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A drive-by shooting at a petrol station in Orkney claimed the lives of three people and left six others injured, North West police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday evening, said Capt Sam Tselanyane.

“It is alleged that on Monday June 7 about 7.10pm while on duty at the Community Service Centre (CSC), members heard gun shots not far from the police station and moments thereafter, a man who was profusely bleeding entered the CSC armed with a pistol.

“The victim told members that he was shot at the Engen garage at the corner of Shakespeare and Flecker roads in Orkney,” Tselanyane said.

Police rushed to the garage, where they were met with another bloody scene.

“They were told that a White Ford Ranger with about three occupants entered the garage and stopped next to the Toyota Fortuner with four occupants that was parked near the exit route,” said Tselanyane. “The suspects allegedly fired shots towards the Fortuner as well as randomly and that ultimately resulted in fatally wounding three of the occupants while the fourth victim managed to flee.  Furthermore, five bystanders were injured in the process,” Tselanyane added.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

Police said the motive for the shooting was still unclear but “preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased were members of a long-distance taxi association operating between North West and the Eastern Cape,” Tselanyane said.

No arrests have been made.

The acting provincial commissioner of North West, Maj-Gen Dintletse Molefe, condemned the incident. She has instructed the district commissioner to invoke the 72-hour action plan to trace and apprehend the perpetrators.

Police have called on anyone with information to come forward.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two men accused of shooting taxi driver and assaulting passengers in Limpopo appear in court

Two suspects arrested in connection with taxi-related violence in Limpopo at the weekend appeared at the Mokopane magistrate’s court on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Eastern Cape taxi leaders to seek state intervention amid new killing spree

The Eastern Cape taxi industry wants the government to intervene in a brewing storm after the brutal killing of three taxi owners at Ngqamakhwe taxi ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News
  3. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  4. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News
  5. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail