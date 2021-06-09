South Africa

Social workers to meet mother after report on birth of decuplets

09 June 2021 - 15:39
The 37-year-old mother of decuplets was identified as Gosiame Thamara Sithole. Stock photo.
The 37-year-old mother of decuplets was identified as Gosiame Thamara Sithole. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/VITALINKA

Gauteng's department of social development said they would only be able to confirm the birth of 10 babies to a Thembisa mother on Thursday.

Social development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana said on Wednesday that the department had not yet seen the mother or her babies.

“I can only make confirmations tomorrow, because our social workers will visit the mother tomorrow ... We have not physically seen the mother and her children but the mother is our client, she has been our client since 2016. She has had twins before, so since that time she has been our client,” she said.

Ndwayana said all the department had at the moment was a report.

The mother was identified as Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37. In an interview at their family home in Thembisa last month  the publication of which was delayed at the request of the couple Sithole said she was shocked and fascinated by the pregnancy, reported the Pretoria News.

Lerato Tsotetsi, who identified herself as a family member, tweeted that Sithole had given birth to seven boys and three girls prematurely at 29 weeks.

They were in a private hospital, she said: “As per the doctor’s request, since they are very little and in the neonatal intensive care unit, there won’t be pictures for now.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Family claiming births of record 10 babies has been traced, says mayor Mzwandile Masina

"We’ve found the family and we are informed the babies are well," Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina tweeted on Wednesday.
News
3 hours ago

Mzansi is ready to throw ‘national baby shower’ for woman who gave birth to 10 babies as confusion reigns

Users joked they had "organised Spiderman" for the bash and called on brands to donate gifts to the couple.
News
6 hours ago

Government 'unable to verify' reports that SA woman gave birth to 10 babies

The government says it cannot verify a media report published on Tuesday that a Gauteng woman gave birth to 10 children, breaking the world record.
News
19 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News
  3. Move over, Durban: there’s a quicker way to get containers to Joburg News
  4. Prisoners scored big in bogus government grant payouts South Africa
  5. ‘I just floored it’: ballsy mom outwits hijackers in high-speed chase News

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail