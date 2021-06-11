Durban boy dies after TikTok 'sanitiser fire challenge' goes wrong

A grade 7 pupil died from burns sustained when he attempted to mimic a video he had apparently seen on the TikTok app, which showed sanitiser set alight.

The principal of Effingham Heights Primary School on Thursday sent out a message stating that Revan Naiker had died.

“It is with a very heavy heart and much sadness that I message you this morning. Today is indeed a very sad day for Effingham Heights Primary School as one of our grade 7 learners Revan Naiker passed away.

“Please keep the family in your prayers during these difficult and troubled times. His passing away is certainly going to leave behind a void that will be difficult to fill for family and friends,” the message said.

A message that circulated on social media stated that the boy was practising what he had seen in a TikTok video.