TikTok introduces bulk delete, block and report options to combat cyberbullying

Popular video-sharing service TikTok has joined the fight against cyberbullying, adding several features to try to make its platform safer for users.

TikTok announced on Thursday that it has introduced delete, block and report features to its app.

“People put their hearts and souls into creating and entertaining on TikTok, and we recognise how discouraging it can feel to receive unkind comments on videos. So we're introducing the ability to delete multiple comments at once or report them for potentially violating our community guidelines.

“Accounts that post bullying or other negative comments can now be blocked in bulk, too. We hope this update helps creators feel more empowered over their experience on TikTok,” it said in a statement.

SO, HOW DO I MASS DELETE, BLOCK OR REPORT?

Long-press on a comment or tap the pencil icon in the upper left corner of the screen to open the menu. Select the delete, block or report option and the offending comments.

HOW MANY COMMENTS CAN I DELETE, BLOCK OR REPORT?

You can select up to 100 comments or accounts.

WHAT IF I CAN'T SEE THE OPTION ON MY APP?

The feature began its global rollout on Thursday “in select markets”, with the rest of the world to follow in the next few weeks.

WHAT OTHER SAFEGUARDS ARE THERE?

The features are the latest to be introduced by the service in its fight against cyberbullying, with current users already prompted to reconsider when the service notices that they may be posting a potentially unkind comment on a video.

Users aged 13-17 also have additional restrictions on their accounts to try to minimise their interaction with potential bullying.