Hopes for new penguin colony take off as fledglings waddle into De Hoop

Conservationists are using penguin “dummies” and fake penguin broadcasts in an attempt to convince African penguins to settle at De Hoop Nature Reserve in the southern Cape.

Now the first batch of penguin fledglings has been released into the area, to fast-track the project aimed at arresting the rapid decline in the area’s African penguin population.

Thirty juvenile penguins were released in De Hoop last week, all fitted with transponders for monitoring purposes and two with additional GPS trackers to allow for immediate monitoring.