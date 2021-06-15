Sardines appear to be a no-show, so KZN south coast beaches reopen for bathing

The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board lifted the ban on bathing at 11 beaches along the south coast on Tuesday which was implemented to accommodate the annual sardine run.

Shark nets had to be removed to allow the sardines and accompanying marine species like sharks and dolphins to swim by.

However, the sharks board said in a statement that swimming was now permitted due to the lack of sardine-related activity, which it has been monitoring through land and aerial surveys.

The TO Strand, San Lameer, Ramsgate, St Michaels on Sea, Amanzimtoti, Lucien, Ski Boat Bay, Southport, Umzumbe, Glenmore and Southbroom beaches have been reopened.

“The only confirmed netting that we are aware of was a very small net of five crates at Scottburgh beach this morning.

“This is the only confirmed netting since last Thursday. The sharks board will continue to closely monitor sardine activity and remove or replace shark safety gear as required.”

TimesLIVE