Stay at home: Western Cape government asks residents to avoid braais and gatherings as cases surge

If you had planned a family braai or dinner this weekend, it would be safer to cancel it.

That is the message from the Western Cape health department as Covid-19 cases in the province escalate rapidly. On Friday the department said its surveillance teams had picked up that many cluster outbreaks were a result of small social gatherings rather than mass gatherings.

“Most of these outbreaks do not stem from mass events, but from smaller social gatherings such as family, friend gatherings, funerals, bowling and sporting events and braais. These social gatherings have such a negative impact on our [Covid-19] response.

“It is very important to note that even if you are not attending a social gathering but you are outside your family bubble and come into contact with people outside your bubble, the risk exists for you to pick up the virus,” the department warned.

It added: “Because of the increase in case numbers, your chances of coming into contact with a person who has Covid-19 are now much greater than they were a few weeks ago if you go to a gathering, shopping, eating out and not being safe. If we want to curb the size and intensity of the third wave, our behaviour must change.”