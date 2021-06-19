Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle

Representing himself at the bargaining council hearing, Walter said he noticed a deterioration in his mental health in November 2019, almost a year after starting work at Groote Schuur.

He had been too afraid to ask his psychiatrist for medication because he was being monitored by the HPCSA, so decided to procure it himself.

He testified that once he had completed his internship he wanted to go into the field of medical ethics, adding that he denied being an addict and was ashamed of his conduct.

But McEwan said: “It seems not to have sunk in that the misconduct perpetrated by Walter over a six-month period is what gave rise to the charges of gross dishonesty and fraud.

“No-one testified to anything other than that the performance of Walter had been satisfactory bar for a couple of interventions which Sonderup had to make to make on his behalf.

“I am acutely aware that seven years had been spent by Walter on getting his doctorate (with honours)." However, said the commissioner, his fraudulent prescription plan “required rational thought and some cunning, and ... was knowingly perpetrated”.

Walter now offers his services as a medical consultant to film and TV productions. On his website he says: "[I am] a medical doctor and a medical film production and script consultant working to make sure that there is authenticity in creativity in your production.

“And to assist in making the show, film, and scene as medically accurate as possible, keeping in mind the creative process, practicality and time constraint.”

