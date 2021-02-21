Doc with 'long history of misconduct' avoids suspension, bereaved seek answers

Whenever Thembisa Helesi misses her younger sister, actress Zoleka Helesi, she reaches for recordings of Jonas Ngwangwa’s jazz and plays them on repeat.



“She loved jazz music and dancing so much that she’d break into song out of the blue. The flamboyant character people saw on stage was no different from her true personality,” Helesi said this week...