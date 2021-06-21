South Africa

Man bust for 'car hijacking' after failed heist — while out on parole for murder

21 June 2021 - 14:00
Sizwe Mduduzi Mahlalela remains in custody after appearing in the Barberton magistrate's court on Friday for car hijacking.
Sizwe Mduduzi Mahlalela remains in custody after appearing in the Barberton magistrate's court on Friday for car hijacking.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

A man convicted of murder and house robbery is back behind bars for allegedly hijacking cars after a failed CIT heist — while he was out on parole. 

Sizwe Mduduzi Mahlalela, 38, was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation led by the Mpumalanga serious organised crime investigation team and crime intelligence on June 17.

The arrest followed an investigation into vehicle hijackings preceded by an attempted cash-in-transit heist on May 6.

A group of armed suspects rammed a cash van on the road between Barberton and Nelspruit and attempted to blow it open with explosives.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said when the suspects realised the heist had failed, they allegedly hijacked a Toyota Hilux bakkie and fled to Barberton.

“In Barberton, they allegedly abandoned the bakkie and hijacked a VW Polo, which was later recovered between White River and Kabokweni,” she said.

Sekgotodi said Mahlalela was allegedly linked to both recovered vehicles and a warrant of arrest was issued, resulting in his arrest.

“Further investigation by the Hawks serious organised crime investigation team established that the suspect was out on parole during the commission of the alleged crime. He had been sentenced on charges of murder and house robbery,” she said.

Mahlalela appeared in the Barberton magistrate's court on Friday facing a charge of car hijacking. He will remain behind bars until he appears again on June 28.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Motorist kills two 'blue light gang' hijack suspects, but dies in shoot-out

Two bogus policemen were killed while attempting to hijack an armed motorist in Mpumalanga at the weekend.
News
1 week ago

Focus on syndicate bosses to reduce car hijackings in SA, says expert

There has been a shift in car hijacking trends in SA, crime and violence analyst Dr Chris de Kock said during a webinar on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Only cellphone stolen from driver of torched R1.6m truck

Only a cellphone was stolen from the driver of a torched R1.6m truck transporting manganese in Gqeberha on Monday.
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  3. Police make more arrests in case involving R400m worth of drugs found in boat ... South Africa
  4. Electrocuted couple's 'meter bridged, earth disconnected': City Power South Africa
  5. Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...