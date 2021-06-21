Timol murder accused Rodrigues not entitled to permanent stay of prosecution, SCA rules

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday dismissed an appeal by Joao Rodrigues arguing that criminal proceedings against him over the murder of political activist Ahmed Timol in October 1971 constituted an unfair trial.

This means that if no appeal is pursued by Rodrigues, he will need to stand trial for the murder which occurred 49 years ago.

Rodrigues in his application, which started in the high court, had also wanted to be granted a permanent stay of prosecution on the charge of murder in criminal proceedings against him relating to the death of Timol.

He was charged with premeditated murder in 2018 after the reopening of an inquest into Timol’s death.

Timol died from injuries after falling from the 10th floor of John Vorster Square police station where he was interrogated and allegedly tortured.

Before he could plead in July 2018, Rodrigues applied to the high court in Johannesburg not to be prosecuted for the murder.