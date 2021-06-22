South Africa

More than 20 teens at KZN school being tested for Covid-19 after party

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
22 June 2021 - 12:20
In a letter from the school's principal and SGB chair, parents were told a pupil who attended a Youth Day party had tested positive for Covid-19. Stock photo.
Matric pupils who attended a classmates party on Youth Day will only be allowed back at Belverton Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday if they produce proof of a negative Covid-19 test result.

In a letter signed by the schools principal and governing body chairperson, parents were informed that a pupil who attended the party had tested positive.

In the letter posted on the Tongaat schools official Facebook page, the principal and school governing body (SGB) chair said it was with “great regret and disappointment that they learnt a grade 12 pupil hosted a party on Youth Day.

“One pupil who attended this party tested positive for Covid-19. With this new information that has been circulated, we have managed to trace the close contacts. There were 22 grade 12 pupils and one grade 9 pupil who attended the party.”

Dear Parent/Guardian Kindly take note of this IMPORTANT information.

Posted by Belverton Secondary School on Monday, June 21, 2021

The SGB, in consultation with the education and health departments, decided to close the school for a deep clean until Friday, while pupils who attended the party and their close contacts test for Covid-19 at the Tongaat community health centre.

The school said the tests would be free and all pupils must produce their results on Friday.

“Pupils who attended the party will not be allowed in school on June 25 without their proof of results.”

The school urged parents to view the matter in a serious light.  

