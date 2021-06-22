Tighter lockdown for Gauteng? Timing will be critical as Covid-19 cases soar

Gauteng’s provincial command council meets on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of imposing more severe lockdown restrictions in the province with the highest rate of Covid-19 infections in SA.

Gauteng premier David Makhura warned on Monday — as military medical personnel were deployed to fight against the pandemic in the province — that the “house is on fire” as infections continued to soar.

Dr Mary Kawonga, chairperson of the premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19, said they meet every Tuesday but this would be a special meeting as the premier had put stricter lockdown regulations on the agenda.

She was reticent to say what the council would advise ahead of the meeting, and stressed that only the national government could make decisions about stricter regulations.

“My opinion is that timing is really important, it is something to be discussed. I don’t want to go into details but if further restrictions are put in too late they will not have an impact.