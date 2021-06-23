Here's why teachers are getting the J&J jab and not the Pfizer vaccine

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says the department is chasing a tight deadline to conclude the vaccination of teachers by July 8.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday from the Rabasotho community centre in Thembisa, Motshekga said the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jab would help speed up the inoculation process for the department, as it only requires a single administration, unlike the Pfizer vaccine which needs two doses.

“We're the ones who put the timelines to say we need two weeks because we don't want to disrupt schooling and, when we close on the 8th, we want to be done, so that when we come back in the next term we're done with vaccinations.

“The minister allocated us the J&J vaccine, so we have one date and it's done. We don't have new dates where we will check who has not come. It's [done] once and we're done,” said the minister.