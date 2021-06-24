South Africa

750,000-jab target for vaccination site at Cape Town convention centre

24 June 2021 - 09:30 By TimesLIVE
The Covid-19 field hospital at Cape Town International Convention Centre, which will open in July as a mass vaccination centre.
Image: Esa Alexander

The mass Covid-19 vaccination site at Cape Town International Convention Centre will administer 750,000 jabs over six months.

This was announced on Thursday by the three partners who will run the site: the Western Cape government, the City of Cape Town and Discovery Health.

The site's 50 vaccination stations will open early in July and operate until December under the initial contracts.

“By collaborating in this way, the CTICC will be one of the largest and most sophisticated vaccination sites in the country, leveraging the resources and capacity of both the public and private sector and thereby accelerating access to vaccination for greater numbers of residents,” said a joint statement.

Access to vaccinations will be provided equally to residents of the Cape Town metro regardless of whether they have medical aid, the statement added.

Convention centre hospital closed as Covid-19 cases drop in Western Cape

The 850-bed Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre is closing after treating 1,502 patients.
News
10 months ago

The so-called “mass vaccination centre of hope”, in the same premises as the Hospital of Hope that operated for several months earlier in the pandemic, will be run jointly by Discovery Health and the provincial government.

The medical insurer will be responsible for “client experience, various aspects of the technology solution and administrative functions”, while the province “will be primarily responsible for overall co-ordination, supply of vaccine, clinical and facilities management”.

The Pfizer-BioNTech double dose and Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccines will both be administered.

Premier Alan Winde said on Thursday: “This project clearly demonstrates the importance of the private sector in our province and what can be achieved when we work together with them.”

Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach said: “We are particularly proud that this site will provide access to vaccines for all residents, including Discovery Health members, members of other medical schemes and people who do not have medical aid.”

TimesLIVE

