South Africa

Netcare Milpark distances itself from job scam

25 June 2021 - 15:33
Netcare Hospital says its name is used fraudulently in a job scam. File photo.
Netcare Hospital says its name is used fraudulently in a job scam. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Netcare Milpark Hospital has warned potential job seekers not to fall for scams on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, SMS or e-mail offering employment at the hospital.

Hospital manager Marc van Heerden said the advertisements or messages claim that Netcare is seeking to interview general workers. 

According to Van Heerden, the hospital's name is being fraudulently used in these scam advertisements. Applicants are asked to send payment with their application, with a promise of employment at the hospital, but are then defrauded of their money.

“Netcare does not recruit or advertise jobs, learnerships and internships in this manner and we urge the public to be vigilant about any such offers, as they do not originate from Netcare.

“We furthermore strongly recommend that those individuals who have been scammed take up their case with the SA Police Service. We strongly caution job seekers not to make any payment to secure employment, a job interview, learnership, or internship where the name of Netcare is used,” Van Heerden said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police intervene after unemployed in KZN respond to 'Sassa voucher' hoax

Fake messages on social media have led to scores of unemployed people gathering at SA Security Agency offices in Ladysmith and Dundee for R750 food ...
News
3 hours ago

Arrests in two provinces for recruitment scams

People paid R600 for a three-month contract job and R5,000 for a permanent position in a recruitment scam, said the Hawks' Lloyd Ramovha.
News
1 month ago

Fraud alert! DStv warns about these four scams targeting customers

DStv says it has seen a surge in the number of scams targeting its customers in recent weeks and urged them to be vigilant.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi apologises for his '10 babies' story South Africa
  3. ‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire News
  4. Laughter 'keeps us in love’: Mmusi Maimane and wife Natalie on married life South Africa
  5. Are you 40 and over? Acting health minister wants you to register soon for the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over 50's can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...