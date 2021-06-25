Netcare Milpark distances itself from job scam

Netcare Milpark Hospital has warned potential job seekers not to fall for scams on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, SMS or e-mail offering employment at the hospital.

Hospital manager Marc van Heerden said the advertisements or messages claim that Netcare is seeking to interview general workers.

According to Van Heerden, the hospital's name is being fraudulently used in these scam advertisements. Applicants are asked to send payment with their application, with a promise of employment at the hospital, but are then defrauded of their money.

“Netcare does not recruit or advertise jobs, learnerships and internships in this manner and we urge the public to be vigilant about any such offers, as they do not originate from Netcare.