Fraud alert! DStv warns about these four scams targeting customers

Broadcast satellite service DStv says it has seen a surge in the number of scams targeting its customers in recent weeks and has urged them to be vigilant.

The company said scammers have been targeting its consumers through hoax e-mails or SMS, among others, claiming they have won a huge prize for a DStv competition they did not enter.

“Scammers use various tactics to either defraud customers of their money or to get customers’ personal information,” it said.

“MultiChoice will never request your personal details via e-mail or SMS — please do not hand over your personal information to anyone claiming to be from DStv.

“Also, do not make payments directly to an individual claiming they are from MultiChoice or DStv.”