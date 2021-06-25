Once-a-month HIV PrEP could be the future and replace daily pills

Women who are at risk of HIV infection and are using HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) on a daily basis might in the near future have to use only one pill a month, if a trial conducted in SA and other parts of the world is successful.

This week the efficacy study, which is led by the University of Washington, received a $122m grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to test the effectiveness of a once-a-month oral pill to prevent HIV.

The five-year grant will support the implementation of a phase 3 randomised trial of an antiretroviral drug, islatravir, among women in seven countries in Sub-Saharan Africa — SA, Uganda, Kenya, Malawi, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.

Known as Impower 22, the clinical trial, which will start screening in Africa in June, will evaluate the efficacy and safety of monthly oral islatravir compared to a daily preventive pill. The study will involve 4,500 healthy, HIV-uninfected women aged 16 to 45.

About 4,000 will be from 21 African sites and 500 women will be from the US. Islatravir belongs to a new class of ARV drugs called NRTTIs (nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitors) in development by Merck for the treatment and prevention of HIV infection.

Dr Connie Celum, lead investigator and professor of global health, medicine and epidemiology, described the study as having the potential to be a “game changer”. “The whole field is moving towards less adherence-dependent and easier strategies for users of HIV prevention.”

She said different formulations and delivery mechanisms are needed that are highly effective, safe and convenient for populations at increased risk for HIV infection.