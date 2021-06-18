Young people are taking charge of their health in the face of HIV

Every Saturday Saidi, (surname withheld to protect his identity) who has been living with HIV since birth, tracks more than 10km to the nearest clinic, Namitambo Health Centre in Chiradzulu outside Blantyre, to join about 80 of his peers, who are part of a teens club for HIV-positive adolescents.

“It takes me a total of five hours to walk to and back from the clinic, but I don’t mind as it helps me manage the HIV in my body better and consistently. I consider the club as part of my extended family. It gives me a sense of belonging. It’s not always about the treatment, but I learn a lot about the virus and other life issues in a fun environment where I feel accepted and not judged,” he says.

The teen club, run by Medécins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) in Chiradzulu district in Malawi, offers a safe space where younger patients have access to HIV care and follow-up, laboratory testing and psychological support. Here they can share experiences with their peers, some of whom have taken the role of mentors for the group.

The African country has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in the world: roughly one in 10 people in Malawi is positive for the virus. For more than 20 years, MSF has worked in Chiradzulu district to provide HIV care in an area where access to effective treatment and efficient testing is a challenge.

Dr Rachel Kamba, one of the doctors treating HIV in that district and MSF’s medical activity manager, said most children in the club were enrolled as part of the programme since they were babies, during the time when the mother-to-child transmission rate of HIV was still very high in Malawi.

She said children and teenagers living with HIV, such as Saidi, are particularly vulnerable to stigmatisation and the psychological burden of the disease often resulted in them struggling to follow antiretroviral treatment.