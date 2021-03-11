Young women face scorn from their families over use of PrEP

Ordinarily, family members and romantic partners are the pillars of support when someone enters uncharted waters or takes a big life decision. But a new study among teenage girls and young women who take HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) suggests this is not always the case.

According to the research by the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre and the University of California, disclosure of PrEP use to loved ones can either be a facilitator or barrier.

Some of the women faced so much judgment and stigma over their daily pill that they stopped taking it, exposing themselves to HIV infection.

Speaking about her partner, a 19-year-old said: “He had this idea that if I took the pills, I would have multiple partners because I would be safe from getting HIV.

“It was more or less trust issues ... he kept on pushing me to stop taking the pills, but I wouldn’t.”

A teenage girl who was part of the study said: “My mother would always tell me that she doesn’t like what we are doing, because she feels that it’s inviting sickness. We are taking pills every day like we are sick.”

Another participant said if she took her pill while there was a visitor in the house, “my mother would tell that person I am taking pills for Aids”.