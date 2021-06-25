Siberian tigers get new start in Free State sanctuary after death of predator park employee

After the incident, the park contacted The Aspinall Foundation to help secure a new home for Jasper. FOUR PAWS, which manages Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary - a sanctuary where breeding, hunting and animal interactions are prohibited - offered to home Jasper.

“The team decided that Jade, the eight-year-old female tiger [Jasper’s sister], should also be surrendered as they had been together their entire lives,” The Aspinall Foundation and Four Paws said in a statement on Thursday.

“The translocation operation was led by veterinary specialist Dr Peter Caldwell, who tranquillised both tigers and did final health checks. The team then loaded the tigers into Lionsrock’s customised tiger crates and loaded them onto two vehicles. They were then transported approximately 1,000km and released at Lionsrock on the morning of June 23, 2021. The tigers are both doing well and are adapting very well to their new home,” said the NGOs.

Dereck Milburn, The Aspinall Foundation’s regional director, who co-ordinated the operation, said: “This was a critical and complex operation to complete within a restricted time, to remove any further risk to staff or animals. We are very thankful that the tigers are healthy and that they get a second chance at life in a new ethical home. In many captive facilities, animals are seen merely as an object, may Jasper and Jade show that these are sentient beings we are dealing with, who should be treated as such.”