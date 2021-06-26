South Africa

Hawks bust two suspects for dealing in rhino horns worth R2.4m

26 June 2021 - 15:00
The Hawks have arrested two suspects for dealing in rhino horns.
Image: Hawks

The Hawks have swooped on two suspects for dealing in rhino horns worth R2.4m.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said the suspects, aged 72 and 31, were arrested in Vryburg on Thursday. They are set to appear in the Vryburg magistrate's court on Monday.

“The pair were arrested during a buy-and-bust operation where they allegedly attempted to sell rhino horns,” said Rikhotso.

“The suspects’ vehicle was searched and two rhino horns worth approximately R2.4m were found. Both rhino horns were seized for further investigation.”

