South Africa

Kruger National Park rhino poacher gets 23-year sentence

Relentless syndicates keep poaching

18 June 2021 - 14:24
The convicted poacher was found in possession of six rhino horns. Stock photo.
The convicted poacher was found in possession of six rhino horns. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Stuart Porter

SA National Parks (SANParks) on Friday welcomed the 23-year prison sentence handed to a rhino poacher by the Skukuza regional court prosecuting team.

Alsony Alberto Valoyi, an illegal immigrant from Mozambique, pleaded guilty to six charges related to rhino poaching after being arrested inside the Kruger National Park (KNP) in November 2016. 

He was found guilty of being an illegal immigrant, trespassing in a national park, possession of a firearm with the intention to commit a crime, possession of unlicensed ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, hunting and being in possession of six rhino horns.

Three rhino poaching suspects have been arrested in separate incidents in the past seven days in the Lower Sabie section of the park.

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin killed

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin Petros Sidney Mabuza was shot dead in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.
News
18 hours ago

KNP managing executive Gareth Coleman congratulated teams involved in the arrests and successful conviction of suspects.

Coleman said in the past seven days they had noticed 25 poaching activities, indicating the continuation of a relentless onslaught by criminal syndicates.

“We are grateful to have colleagues who are equal to the task of protecting our fauna and flora, and continue to call on our communities to match the efforts of the rangers for us to defeat these criminals. We thank the tourists who assisted in one of the arrests and encourage everyone to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities,” said Coleman.

SANParks also expressed shock and disbelief at the brazen killing of suspected poaching kingpin Petros Sidney Mabuza in Hazyview on Thursday.

Mabuza, also known as “Mr Big”, allegedly died after an apparent hit. Media reports indicated his Ford Ranger bakkie was struck by at least 17 bullets.

The organisation said he was due to face trial soon in connection with rhino poaching cases.  

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said an elderly passer-by was shot on her lower body during the shooting. The woman is recuperating in hospital.

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the apparent hit.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA’s war against rhino poaching is about to turn radioactive

Researchers in SA and further afield are collaborating to find a safe way to use their chemical weapon
News
1 week ago

Princess Charlene ‘rediscovers her love for Africa’ while saving SA’s rhinos

Princess Charlene of Monaco has given her 'sincere thanks' to SA's anti-poaching units for 'keeping our wildlife and rhinos safe'.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Scales of justice: trafficker gets harshest term ever for pangolin poaching

The South African, who was caught in a sting operation, will spend 10 years in the slammer
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Daddy has won’ — SA has a laugh at man who believes he bagged ... South Africa
  2. Mother of the 'Thembisa 10' accuses dad's family of wanting riches through the ... South Africa
  3. ‘There are no 10 babies’: Tsotetsi family statement as saga continues South Africa
  4. WATCH | Honolulu police release new footage of Lindani Myeni killing South Africa
  5. 'Konje, what is level 3 again?' - Mzansi reacts to lockdown alert level change South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...